



Defending champions Be Forward Wanderers are down and out of the Fisd Challenge Cup after losing 2-0 to Moyale Barracks in a preliminary round match that had revenge written all over it at Mzuzu Stadium Tuesday.

Moyale got their revenge as, going into Tuesday’s match, they had lost to Wanderers in three consecutive games in all competitions this season.

The soldiers finally gave the visitors a bitter taste of their own medicine.

Timothy Nyirenda scored both goals for the hosts in the 23rd and 41st minutes to ensure that Wanderers miss out on all cups this season.

Wanderers also surrendered the Airtel Top 8 and Carlsberg cups to Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets, respectively.

Nyirenda made the most of Wanderers’ hesitant defending to score the opener.

One soon became two as Nyirenda scored again from the penalty spot after the Nomads’ defender Kondwani Lufeyo’s hand-ball in the box.

Moyale led 2-0 at half-time and held on to frustrate the Nomads in the second-half.

For the Nomads, it has been a week of mixed fortunes as they lost 2-1 to Silver Strikers on Saturday in a league game before recovering to beat Blue Eagles 2-0 on Sunday. The Moyale match makes it three games in four days.

In a post-match interview, Wanderers Team Manager, Steve Madeira, said they would focus on the Super League championship race which they are leading.

“The congestion of fixtures did not help our cause. There was some fatigue on our part, but take nothing away from Moyale. That is football for you. You win some games and lose others. The loss is a blessing in disguise as it gives us an opportunity to concentrate on the league,” Madeira said.

In a separate interview, Wanderers Coach, Yasin Osman, added: “Fifa rules say a player needs to have a 48-hour break before playing another game but, in Malawi, the rule is different. I wish Moyale all the best.”

Taking his turn, Moyale Coach, Nicholas Mhango, hailed his charges for a job well-done.

“It is not easy using a fishing tackle to catch a crocodile, and that is exactly what we have done. It was not easy beating the giants 2-0. We owe it to the players,” Mhango said.





