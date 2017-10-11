



Be Forward Wanderers’ ambition of winning at least a cup in the 2017 season ended tragically yesterday after they were outplayed by Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium in a bubbly Fisd Challenge Cup first round encounter.

After whipping Moyale three times—in Airtel Top 8, Carlsberg Cup and TNM Super League—the Nomads thought it would be business as usual in the fourth encounter.

But the Nomads were outgunned as Timothy Nyirenda scored a brace without a reply to take the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) outfit to the last 16 of the competition.

The first goal came in the 24th minute when Lesman Singini played in Nyirenda to slot home past Wanderers ‘keeper Richard Chipuwa.

He was on song again in the 41st minute when Wanderers defence marshalled by Kondwani Lufeyo, Francis Mulimbika, Ted Sumani and Harry Nyirenda failed to cope with a move between Clifford Fukizi, Lesman Singini and Zondiwe Munthali, resulting in a handball in the box.

Referee Patrick Ngoleka pointed to the dreaded penalty spot and Nyirenda coolly sent Chipuwa the wrong way.

Still, Wanderers supporters were hopeful that history would repeat itself like it was in the Airtel Top 8 when the Nomads came from 2-0 down and 3beat the soldiers 3-2.

But this time the gods of football turned away from the Nomads.

Even the much touted veteran Esau Kanyenda could not save his team as he was denied on several attempts by impressive Moyale ‘keeper Simeon Harawa.

In a post-match interview, Nomads coach Yasin Osman accepted the defeat, saying his side was affected by fatigue having played on Saturday against Silver Strikers and Sunday against Blue Eagles.

On the other hand, Moyale coach Nicholas Mhango said they executed the mission as planned.

“We prepared well and the win today is not a surprise,” he said.

