Malawi’s netball export, Mwawi Kumwenda, who is on off-season from her Australian Club, has donated sports equipment to Mzimba Secondary School, her alma mater, to help the school’s girls netball team. Kumwenda, who plays for Melbourne Vixens, has…

The post Mwawi donates to Mzimba Secondary school appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link