



People’s Party (PP) has fired Uladi Mussa from the position of vice president for the Central Region.

PP spokesperson, Noah Chimpeni, Tuesday confirmed the development and said this follows the recommendation that a disciplinary committee made to the party’s National Executive Committee (Nec).

Mussa’s dismissal follows his declaration that he would contest as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections.

Prior to the dismissal, he was on suspension.

Chimpeni said, after Mussa’s suspension, a disciplinary committee was formed but Mussa never showed up when he was summoned for hearing.

“They [disciplinary committee] made their recommendation to Nec and, a few days ago, it [Nec] met and confirmed the decision that was made by the disciplinary committee. One of the recommendations is to remove him as acting president and vice-president for the Central Region,” he said

Chimpeni further said Mussa will remain a member of the party and he is free to contest for any position at the party’s convention.

“If you recall, he [Mussa] has never won any position at our convention [and he only] became vice-president after Cassim Chilumpha resigned from the party. As of now, he is an ordinary member until we have a convention,” he said.

Mussa was not immediately available for comment but, a few weeks ago, he sought an injunction at the High Court in Lilongwe. In his application, he wanted to restrain the party from firing him from all his positions, pending a judicial review.

However, Judge Ruth Chinangwa dismissed his application.

Meanwhile Member of Parliament for Mzimba South, Makwenda Chunga, has resigned as the party’s provincial chairperson for the north.

According to Makwenda, he would like to concentrate on the affairs of his constituency as part of preparations for the 2019 general elections.

“I need to concentrate on the ground as member of Parliament of that constituency I need to work hard on the ground. Being regional chairperson is having a huge responsibility because you have to concentrate on Mzimba and other districts. I remain a member of the party.

He has ruled out suggestions that the decision follows the leadership conflicts that have rocked the party.

“People may say so but I must tell you I love Joyce Banda. She has done a lot for me. But I must say it is normal for people to resign. I want to concentrate on my constituency,” he said.

But Chimpeni has expressed ignorance on the matter

“I am not aware of the resignation. However, I know that there were issues with him,” he said.





Source link