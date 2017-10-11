



President Peter Mutharika Tuesday described bloodsucking rumours and the killing of suspects in the Southern Region as disappointing incidents.

His comments on the issues, which have led to the death of seven people for being suspected to be bloodsuckers, come days after the Malawi Human Rights Commission urged him to wake up and show leadership.

United States Embassy and United Nations agencies have withdrawn their workers in districts where the incidences are taking place.

Speaking when he drummed up support for Lilongwe City South East Constituency October 17 by-election, candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Reuben Ngwenya, Mutharika appealed for peace, and pleaded with people not to take the law in their own hands.

“We are doing anything to ensure that people are secured. I have detectives on the ground.

“If you suspect that anybody is a bloodsucker, take them to police,” he said.

Mutharika said he will visit Mulanje, Nsanje, Phalombe and Chiradzulu where the rumours are rife.

On political violence that is allegedly being perpetrated by DPP supporters, Mutharika failed to come out clear but instead told DPP supporters not to retaliate when attacked.

“They are writing letters to their masters that DPP is unleashing violence on them and what is at stake is DPP’s reputation,” he said, referring to the letter Malawi Congress Party president, Lazarus Chakwera, wrote the donor community.

On incessant electricity blackouts, Mutharika put the blame on past governments’ failure to invest in the energy sector.

During the rally, Traditional Authority Tsabango of Lilongwe could not hide his allegiance to the DPP by saying people in Lilongwe City South East Constituency would vote for the DPP candidate.

Lilongwe City South East Constituency fell vacant after the Supreme Court ordered a re-run due to irregularities that marred May 2014 election which saw the then DPP candidate, Bently Namasasu, going to Parliament.





Source link