



South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee has summoned Bidvest Wits forward Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango over an incident in which he is accused of allegedly spitting at AmaZulu FC player Michael Morton on September 20.

The Flames striker has been charged with misconduct and will appear before the disciplinary committee on October 18, according to a statement issued by PSL yesterday.

“Mr. Mhango has been charged with misconduct for allegedly offending the dignity of AmaZulu FC player Michael Morton following an alleged spitting incident on 20 September 2017 at Princess Magogo Stadium,” reads the statement from PSL:

But Morton has also been charged for allegedly offending the dignity of Gabadinho during the match which Wits lost 3-0.

In that incident, AmaZulu player Tapelo Nyongo fouled Gabadinho and Morton got involved, accusing the Flames player of dramatising the incident.

According to Morton, Gabadinho then spat on him and in retaliation, he punched him.

Morton was red-carded for the incident, but Gabadinho got away with it, only to face a probe following a review of video recordings.

Gabadinho has not commented on the incident.

Morton, on the other hand, took to twitter to explain his outburst.

“No excuse for the reaction, but when a fellow professional spits in your face, it’s difficult to control your emotions,” Morton wrote on @MMORTONS.

Commenting on the incident, analyst Charles Nyirenda said the Flames striker needs to control his temper.

He said: “A lot of insults are hurled on the pitch, just to frustrate you. He needs to learn to be able to just laugh off such provocations, otherwise, such incidents might affect his career.”

Gabadinho has been facing a goal-drought at his club.

