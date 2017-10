Violence has rocked Nsanje Lalanje ahead of the October 17 by-election as members of opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) say they have been attacked by followers of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Gladys Ganda…

