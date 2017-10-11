A Zimbabwean activist has been arrested after calling 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe “a dead man walking”, lawyers said on Wednesday, in the latest case of authorities cracking down on dissent.

Sten Zvorwadza, the leader of a street vendor’s union, was charged with insulting or undermining the president in a press interview where he was also quoted as saying that Mugabe was “old” and “day-dreaming”.

Zvorwadza is a prominent anti-Mugabe campaigner who has led several demonstrations calling on the veteran leader to step down.

Zimbabwe’s worsening economy has seen many people resorting to informal street vending due to massive unemployment.

Zvorwadza is yet to appear in court, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) group said.

Authorities have often arrested critics of Mugabe, who has ruled since 1980.

Source: News24