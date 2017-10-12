The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) in conjunction with the Ministry of Education Science and Technology on Wednesday released the 2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

In a statement the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the Malawi National Examinations Board – MANEB says out of 136,247 candidates who sat for the examination 84,009 candidates have qualified for the award of the Malawi School Certificate of Education – MSCE, representing 61.66-percent pass rate.

Out of the 62.441 female candidates who sat for the Examination in at least six subjects including English, 34.837 candidates have qualified for the award of MSCE, representing a 55.79% pass rate.

Out of 73.806 male candidates who sat for the examination in at least six subjects including English, 49.172 candidates have qualified for the award of the MSCE , representing 66.62% pass rate.

