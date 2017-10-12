



Long distance veteran runner Henry Moyo will represent Malawi at 90-kilometre (km) Comrade Marathon set for June 10 2018 in Durban, South Africa.

Moyo will return to the race after missing this year’s competition.

The veteran athlete said his new club, Mr Price Athletics Club of South Africa, has helped him register for the event.

He has parted ways with Nedbank Athletics Club, who had sponsored him for 10 years.

Moyo was optimistic about finishing within the prize-winning bracket of the top 10.

“This year I did not compete because it was an uphill route, but next year it’s downhill which gives me confidence that I will do well,” he said.

Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM) president Godfrey Phiri commended the Malawi Police Service (MPS) officer for participating in long distance races such as Two Oceans Marathon and Comrade Marathon.

“We wish him well because Moyo has been putting Malawi on the map every time he participates in such high profile races,” he said.

Moyo’s best performance was in 2015 when he finished on position six.

The prizes for both men’s and women’s categories are R425 000 (K20 million) for champions, runners-up will get R210 000, (K10.2 million).

Third-placed will take home R160 000 (K8million), fourth R80 000 (K4 million) while the fifth will get R65 000 (K3.2 million).

There are also prizes for sixth R36 000 (K1.8 million), seventh R32 000 (K1.6 million), eighth R28 000 (K1.4 million), ninth R24 000 (K1.2 million and 10th R20 000 (K2 million).

