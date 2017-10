Dwangwa United Team Manager Dave Mwandira says his side’s FISD Challenge Cup agonizing early exit is somehow ‘a blessing in disguise’ since they will now fully concentrate in safeguarding their place in the TNM Super League which has…

The post Fisd Cup exit may be blessing in disguise for drop-battle Dwangwa appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link