



Nyasa Big Bullets trounced Dwangwa United 4-1 at Chitowe Ground in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota, to qualify for Fisd Challenge Cup round-of-16 Wednesday.

However, Mafco caused the biggest upset in Lilongwe, beating Silver Strikers 3-2 to prove that the Bankers, who are undefeated in 20 TNM Super League matches, are mortals afterall. The three games produced 15 goals.

Bullets have joined in the round-of-16 Mafco, Moyale Barracks and Blue Eagles. The draw for the round is scheduled for today in Blantyre.

At Chitowe, defender Emmanuel Zoya, strikers Muhammad Sulumba and Chiukepo Msowoya, and midfielder Mike Mkwate scored for Bullets whereas Greyson Chinkhandwe netted the hosts’ face-saver.

Bullets Coach, Rodgers Yasin, deployed an attacking 3-5-2 system that accommodated debutant winger Ernest Petros in a midfield comprising Kondwani Kumwenda, Fischer Kondowe, Nelson Kangunje and Mkwate.

Yet, it was defender Zoya who put Bullets on the path to victory by scoring the opener from Kondowe’s ninth minute free-kick.

In the 40th minute, striker Sulumba added the second goal, before half-time ended with Bullets in total control of the game.

Barely a minute after break, striker Msowoya registered his name on the score-sheet for Bullets.

However, Dwangwa, coached by former Bullets mentor Llyod Nkhwazi, did not go down without fighting.

In the 61st minute, Chinkhandwe came off the bench to head in the consolation, after connecting a cross from left-winger Onesmo Mbendera.

Mkwate hammered the final nail on the coffin of Dwangwa with a beautiful volley in the 89th minute.

In another match played in Lilongwe yesterday, Mafco stunned favourites Silver.

Emmanuel Chipeta, Ranken Mwale and Zikhole Nguluwe scored for the soldiers whereas Victor Limbani and Ronald Pangani netted for Silver.

Silver Team Manager, Francis Songo, accepted defeat, saying: We did not approach the match seriously. Mafco came with a purpose to win the match.”

In another game, Eagles thumped Chitipa United 4-1, courtesy of goals from Maxwell Salambula (a double), Stuart Mbunge and Vitumbiko Kumwenda. Abel Mwakilama scored for Chitipa.





