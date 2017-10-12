One of Malawi’s gospel hip hop artist Gwamba is set to drop a video of a song called ‘Mapiko’.

The song, to be released on October 18 this year, features the melodious voice of Kelly Kay from Lilongwe.

In an interview, Gwamba said he is releasing the video of Mapiko song, which was shot and edited by Sukez of HD plus, to give his fans more entertainment.

“This is my second song to be included in my forthcoming second album and has already proved to be a masterpiece as more fans have fallen in love with it,” he said.

Done in local language, Chichewa, the song talks about the need for Christians to support one another in times of trouble and not judge one another.

“There is a tendency of poking fan to a person who is going through difficult times. But as Christians, we need to desist from that and learn to support one another as children of God,” said Gwamba real name Duncan Zgambo.

