A husband who got fed-up with his wife left and spent five years living rough in woods.

Malcolm Applegate claims he could no longer get on with her after she became unhappy that his hours at work as a gardener had increased.

So the 62-year-old secretly fled and camped out near the community centre where he tended gardens for the elderly.

Malcolm said: “The more work I took on, the angrier my wife got. She didn’t like me being out of the house for long periods of time. I was married for three years, but unfortunately it got too much.

“I decided to leave for good. Without a word to anyone, not even family, I left.”

Malcolm camped in woods at Kingston, South West London. But he now lives at Emmaus, a shelter for homeless in Greenwich where he does odd jobs.

Malcolm did not name his wife.

Malcolm now works at Emmaus doing a range of odd jobs and uses his spare time to raise cash for homeless charities in the area.

He added: “My day-to-day involves working in the shop or driving the vans, I’m not fussy what jobs are given to me as long as I’m working.

“In my spare time, I enjoy doing sponsored walks for other homeless charities.

“My recent walk through London raised almost £300 for Street Souls, not bad for a man in his sixties.

“I’d like the people who donate to Emmaus to know that I am grateful for being given a second chance at life.

“I have a lovely room, I am able to work and I can still lead an active social life – I love it here – my life is officially back on track.”