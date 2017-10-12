The Great Hall in Zomba will on October 21 host a memorial concert in honour of Alinane Mildred Ligoya Mphande, who, until her death, was a music lecturer at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi.

One of the members of the organising team, Rudo Chakwera, said all was set for the memorial concert.

“The hosts of the concert are the Department of Fine and Performing Arts, Chancellor College, where Mildred was a lecturer and Contey (Contemporary Music Ensemble) – a Chancellor College group Mildred was a member of in her college days,” Chakwera said.

Chakwera said Contey is a music group that began in the late 90s by a group of students in the arts department under Fine and Performing Arts.

“Membership grew through recruitment over the years and Mphande was one of the solid members. Contey’s concerts introduced [to the world] the renowned duo of Edgar ndi Davis,” she said.

Chakwera said that some of the acts set to perform during the memorial concert include Patience Namadingo, Faith Mussa, Edgar ndi Davis and E-Wallet winner Mcluther Mambala.

She also said there would be performances from Contey, who are the hosts, Harmony, Press On, Lauders and Chancellor College Fine and Performing Arts Band.

“There will be t-shirts for sale. The t-shirts have been made for this event and proceeds will help us recover expenses while the balance will go to the deceased’s husband. The programme will be recorded and DVDs will be produced for the family, copies of which will be made for sale,” she said.

Chakwera added:

“The concert is open to the public and we would like to invite all those that knew Mphande or were touched by her life in one way or the other to save the date and attend this life celebration concert.”

She emphasised that the concert is a celebration of Mphande’s life and that although “she may not be amidst us, she will forever remain in our hearts as her music will live on for generations”.

Chancellor College Head of Fine and Performing Arts Department, Grant Nthala said Mphande was until her death the deputy head of the department.

He described Mphande as an extremely talented academic.

“Her departure has left a gap that only her could fill. She was humble and a down-to-earth individual. She was passionate about music and often sacrificed her time and energy to see others excel in music through her training and establishment of singing groups,” Nthala said.

He also said that Mphande was the only lecturer in voice and that, apart from voice, she was good at piano/keyboard and the recorder as her specialised instruments.

Mphande graduated with her BA in Music and Psychology from Chancellor College, BA Honours in Music Education and MA in Music Education from the University of Free State in South Africa.

Mphande, who is survived by a husband and child, died on July 14 2017.

Born on January 25 1982, Mphande died at Zomba Central Hospital and was laid to rest at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre.

She was a singer with a golden voice and, with her angelic voice, she starred with Seventh-day Adventist group, Harmony, composing and leading in some of the songs, the most popular being ‘Chipata’.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)