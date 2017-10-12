



Mdzukulu, just as biblically it is impossible for a bitter spring to bring forth sweet water, it is impossible for a superficial party to produce serious leaders.

Similarly, an unjust and broken system cannot produce just characteristics: justice, fairness, selflessness, impartiality, incorruptibility, consideration, humility, earthliness and the ability to see things as they should.

Malawi, mdzukulu, needs Jesus’ vision: to help people get to His Father’s kingdom. Simple!

And it should be understood that way.

Unfortunately, what we have now, mdzukulu, are self-styled sages with pseudo-visions which are merely personal selfish ambitions because they serve themselves and embrace negative means of actualising them.

Picture this.

A mentally disturbed man suspected to be a bloodsucker was last week killed in Thyolo. The killing brings to seven the number of people killed since reports of bloodsuckers resurfaced in Mulanje, Phalombe, Chiradzulu and Nsanje.

The country, mdzukulu, is beset with acts of violence presumably Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters are unleashing on leaders and supporters of other political parties.

Not too distant from President Peter Mutharika’s return from New York after attending the United Nations General Assembly (Unga), Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Grace Chiumia ordered the arrest of registration officers, a development that evolved into chaos.

Incessant power blackouts have left businesses, families and livelihoods in the country in dire straits.

Now, as per tradition mdzukulu, underline tradition, the President was expected to brief the nation through the media on such matters and his engagements while at the UN.

But instead, Mutharika asked his aides such as State House Director of Communication Bright Molande – in fact, ‘Dr’ because surely he would love it that way if his rhetoric pose is anything to go by – and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Emmanuel Fabiano to cover up for him.

The sett-up, mdzukulu, at t r acted ques t ions from journalists about why the President failed to show up to which Molande responded: “It is an expectation but not mandatory for the President to address the media on Unga engagements.”

And this is not the first time, mdzukulu, for Dr Molande – but the country has ever had countless Dr-prefixed individuals since colonial days – to logically but arrogantly speak on matters on national importance.

Majority Malawians were firing shots at the DPP administration over what reports said was a 121-member taxpayer-funded entourage to Unga in 2015.

Molande, while playing down the issue is quoted in The Daily Times, saying: “Do you want Malawi to be labelled a selfish nation? We must accept that at the end of the day our President must attend the UN General Assembly, Commonwealth meetings. Let’s look at the benefits of these meetings whether they are useless or not instead of focusing on numbers.”

But, mdzukulu, Molande and colleagues need to know that to govern the country of breeds of people does not equal to take down notes from reference materials, imitate intelligesia Antony Nazombe, may his soul rest in peace, and impress before unsuspecting students.

In fact, arrogance and politics have never mixed well since time immemorial.

Dr Molande should know that people are touchy about the economic and social challenges they face and it hurts them a lot if they think you are – let alone a government official – looking down upon them.

The public’s demand for accountability and security, especially in the Southern Region districts, mdzukulu, where seven lives have been lost, cannot be wished away by some lecture-theatre utterances.

Dr Molande and colleagues should be reminded that illustrious scholar Carl Jung said: “We must not pretend to understand the world only by intellect; we apprehend it just as much by feelings.”

Is not awkward that the President should prioritise campaign rallies over people’s loss of lives and breakdown of security let alone other perennial economic hardships?





