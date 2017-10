President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday highlighted the mission of political parties that ruled the country starting from 1964 up to date and appreciating the role each party did to Malawians. According to Mutharika, the mission…

The post Mutharika credits MCP for independence, UDF championed democracy and DPP to develop Malawi appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link