



Be Forward Wanderers have admitted that the odds were overwhelmingly stack against them to defend the Fisd Challenge Cup.

The Nomads, who were booted out of the tournament by Moyale Barracks 2-0 in Mzuzu on Tuesday, will finish the season without a cup having also failed to defend the Carlsberg Cup and win the inaugural Airtel Top 8.

Club general secretary Mike Butao and co-captain Joseph Kamwendo said it was going to be hard for them to sail through considering the crammed nature of their fixtures in which they had to play three matches within four days coupled with travelling, injuries and suspensions.

“We are not trying to find a scapegoat but it was mission impossible.

“Where else do you hear about a team playing three matches within four days? It is only here. Then we had to travel from Blantyre to Lilongwe and then Mzuzu.

“As if that was not enough, seven players did not proceed to Mzuzu from Lilongwe either due to suspensions or knocks and these are Bongani Kaipa, Rafiq Namwera, Precious Sambani, Felix Zulu, Lucky Malata and Stanley Sanudi.

“As a result, we played against Moyale without a substitute defender and used left back Ted Sumani as a centreback. Already, we had left behind Jaffalie Chande, Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Foster Namwera and Boston Kabango due to injuries and then we have Bello and Ishmael Thindwa on long-term injuries,” he said.

The Nomads GS said that the crammed fixture was planned “by some people who did not want us to sail through and now they are happy”.

On his part, Kamwendo said failure to defend the two cups was painful.

“But under the circumstances, it was going to be hard, especially when you factor in fatigue, injuries and suspensions.

“Nevertheless, we will bounce back stronger and switch our focus to the TNM Super League. Who knows, it could be a blessing in disguise,” he said.

The Nomads lead the log table with 47 points from 20 games, five points ahead of second-placed Silver Strikers.

