Prophet Shepherd Bushiri returned to his home city of Mzuzu, Malawi, this week and held a prayer service on Wednesday at Kaning’ina Mountain which, though unannounced, attracted thousands. Kaning’ina Mountains happens to be place where…

The post Prophet Bushiri woos thousands at unannounced mountain prayer in Mzuzu appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link