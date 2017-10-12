



Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League (SRNL) has gone on a two-week break after completion of first-round fixtures last weekend.

SRNL general secretary Annie Hanjahanja-Billie said the second round is expected to throw off on October 21.

“We will have a few resting days because we would like to wind up the league before the rains start. As you are aware, most of our venues become unplayable during and after downpour so we would like to run away from such inevitable disruptions,” she said.

Meanwhile, Thunder Queens have concluded the league’s first round on second place for the first time in almost a decade following a narrow 50-48 triumph over Tigresses at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) last weekend.

They have 24 points from nine games, three points behind undefeated leaders and defending champions Kukoma Diamonds. Tigresses, who found solace in thrashing strugglers Polytechnic Queens 70-14 last weekend, remain third after tying on 19 points with fourth-placed Prison Sisters.

The rest of the slots are shared among Serenity Stars (15 points), Chilomoni Sisters (12), Shizaella Queens (9), Gerald Tasaukadala Sisters (6), Polytechnic (1) and Young Professionals (1) in that order.

“We are delighted that we are getting closer to achieving our objective of ending a decade-long title drought this season following our triumph over Tigresses.

“However, we will not sit on our laurels as we know the going will be tougher in the second round,” said Thunder Queens coach Christina Mkwanda-Nsinji.

