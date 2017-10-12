Organisers of the Urban Music People (UMP), formerly Urban Music Party, have announced that awards nomination voting closes Thursday.

The voting lines opened on October 1, running for 12 days.

According to organisers, public votes will be weighed together with votes by a panel of judges and a selection of several experts from the country’s urban music scene.

A press statement says five nominees per category will be selected for a final round of voting and that the list of nominees will be announced during the UMP Fashion Night event.

UMP Publicist, Thoko Kadewere, said the response has been overwhelming ahead of the closure tomorrow.

“The response has been overwhelming, and we are happy with the way voting has transpired. We hope people will participate in their large numbers in the final voting process,” Kadewere said.

There are 17 shortlisted categories for nominations, and these include Best Live Act, Best Duo/Group, Best Band, Best Collaboration, Best Sadc Act, Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act, Best Reggae/Dance-hall Act, Best R&B/Afro-Pop Act and Best Gospel Act.

The others are Best Female Act, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Video Director of the Year, Producer of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Awards in the country have received heavy criticism in many cases but the organisers have indicated that they have engaged different people to come out with the best results.

Meanwhile, organisers Nde’feyo Entertainment and Nzika have said Fifteen Sports Bar and Lounge in Blantyre will host the UMP Fashion Night after-party on Sunday.

About five designers are expected to showcase their work at this year’s UMP Fashion Night to be held at Game Stores (Blantyre) underground car park.

The event will be characterised by a fashion show, fashion booths, UMP awards nominations announcement and party, music performance and media awards.

Several DJs have been lined up to spice up the after-party with several Ndefeyo Entertainment in-house artists also expected to perform during the night.

The UMP Awards will be held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on November 18, with the festival being held at Blantyre Sports Club on November 19.

The organisers said UMP Festival is a celebration of the country’s urban music, lifestyle and culture while the awards are a ceremony that recognises the country’s exceptional urban music talent.

Renowned singer, guitarist and producer Erik Paliani is expected to headline the UMP Fashion Night.

Paliani said recently that performing at the UMP Fashion Night will accord him an opportunity to expand his fan base.

