



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- ActionAid Malawi (AAM) and the country “s graft-busting body, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) this week teamed up with young (activists) people in fighting corruption in Malawi.

AAM and ACB signed a pact that will see the youth take an active role in the fight against corruption.

In the agreement, AAM and the Bureau will reach out to youth both in and out of school, with awareness-raising and capacity-building training programs with the aim of creating youth of integrity.

The initiative will particularly make corruption the most hated vice in Malawi.

Speaking in Lilongwe at the official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), AAM Head of Programs and Policy Peter Pangani, said youth participation in the fight against corruption, is important to the development of Malawi.

Pangani said the youth comprise a greater percentage of the country’s population, hence the pact with them in to dealing with the vice.

He cited massive human rights violations in sectors such as health, education, employment, and access to justice, which victimize various groups including the youth in the country.

Pangani said the youth’s role in the fight is also in line with the AU agenda 2063 call upon the youth to take an active and lead in the anti-corruption processes.

“You may recall that we had the National Anti-Corruption Conference this year, organized by the Anti-Corruption Bureau; and one of the key things that we asked during the conference was about the absence of the youth at the conference and even the lack of their participation and involvement in the fight against corruption.

“This partnership therefore answers that concern raised as well as marking as the first step to involve the youth in the fight against corruption,” he said.

ACB Director of Public Education Charity Mphande said the partnership has come at the right time.

Mphande observed that since 1998, the country has spent a lot of its energies in targeting adults in fighting corruption, forgetting the youth are equally victimised by corruption.

Stanley Mazani, Activista-youth grouping leader, concurred with the ACB that corruption is stealing a lot from the youth’s future, hence the need for them to wake up and start championing the fight against the vice.

Mazani said the youth will also explore how to use the emerging technology such as new media to fight corruption.

The pact runs for five years, during which AAM will provide technical support to the youth programs implementation.

