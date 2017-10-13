As rumours of bloodsuckers continue to wreak havoc in the four district of the Southern part of Malawi continues, President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has today abandoned his usual road transport and used a plane to fry to Mulanje.

Mutharika is at Mulanje Secondary School ground where he is scheduled to address people affected by fears of blood sucking.

The President was scheduled to travel by road to Mulanje and police officers were deployed on the road from Sanjika Palace to Mulanje to provide security as per tradition.

But things changed at the 11th hour and used the road transport, attracting speculations that he was in in fear of being attacked by people in Mulanje who are now violent due to bloodsucking rumours.

Currently more than six people have been killed in Mulanje for being suspected of being bloodsuckers.