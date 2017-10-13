ZOMBA (Malawian Watchdog)—We have accessed detailed results of the just released 2017 MSCE examination results for Malawi’s top school, St Mary’s Secondary School, in Zomba.Six girls have scored six points. A good number of them have scored 7 points, 8 points, 9 points as well as 10 points respectively.

The fact is that the results are impressive.

Nevertheless, the bad news is that a girl to a Zodiak radio employee who scored 10 points at the same school, has committed suicide. Reports have it that her parents kept encouraging her to score 6 points for her to get the opportunity to study in China as Zodiak offers such opportunities to top scorers.

Sadly, she has taken her own life after scoring 10 points.

Ladies and gentlemen, see detailed results as how the students scored on each individual subject by clicking here.