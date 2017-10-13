NSANJE (Malawian Watchdog)—Some misguided policemen have been caught in an abuse of power as they asked candidate for opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lawrence Sitolo to remove his party flags ahead of Peter Mutharika rally tomorrow, Malawian Watchdog can reveal.

President Mutharika will tomorrow going to address a campaign rally to drum up support for his party candidate at Bangula tomorrow.

Against that background, Malawi police officers in the area approached MCP candidate Sitolo ordering him to remove all his MCP flags in the area as a sign of respect for the head of state.

“Consulting with chiefs, Church leaders and civil society organizations, they have told him not to remove the flags saying the order is against democracy”

“ What respect; all are campaigning for the same position; why telling someone to suspend his campaign by removing his party flags; the playing field must be levelled and that is possible by allowing everyone to campaign in whatever way they want,” Sitolo is said to have been told.

Tensions are high in Nsanje Lalanje constituency as the MCP candidate Sitolo is being viewed as a front runner much to the displeasure of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of President Mutharika.