Youth cadet for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is in police custody for allegedly being found with gun at rally in Thyolo.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed of the development in an interview with the press and identified the suspect as Noel Kaiya.

Kaila made headlines earlier this week when he posed for a photo shooting with pistol in Thyolo where he accompanied Ben Phiri, the most powerful former aide of President Peter Mutharika.

The photo attracted debate on the social media with others questioning the security of Malawians considering the havoc that DPP youth cadets are causing across the country.

Others even went further calling for the police to act on the matter immediately.