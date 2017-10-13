



Lilongwe Golf Club (LGC) has tomorrow organised a Mother’s Day Golf Tournament to honour the club’s lady golfers.

Eighty golfers have already confirmed their participation, according to LGC competitions secretary, Thomas Chafunya.

“The Mother’s Day Golf is open to all and it is not limited to ladies only. The main aim is that we want to honour lady golfers at this club. We are grateful to all the companies that have sponsored this event.We thank them for partnering us,” said Chafunya during a press briefing yesterday.

Fifteen companies will co-sponsor the event.

Some of the companies are Sana Cash n Carry, ICTC, Salon Mystique, Sweat factory gym, Sulphur Investment, Madidi Lodge, Four Star Tongole Lodge which is situated in Nkhotakota Game Reserve, Wilderness Safari, Silver Star Construction Company and Royal Moors.

Individuals such as Professor Moses Limuwa and LGC vice-captain Masankho Banda have also supported the tournament.

He said there will also be surprise gifts for all the lady golfers that will take part.

Salon Mystique has offered a one month full subscription to one of the wnning lady golfers.

Tongole Lodge have offered a weekend accommodation and food to one of the wining lady golfers.

Madidi Lodge has offered to one of the winning lady golfers one month massage and spa services for one of the winning lady golfers whereas Sweat Factory Gym has also offered a month long subscription of gym services to one of the winners.

Faith Longwe, a lady golfer at the club, said she is looking forward to the tournament.

“I can’t wait for Saturday to come,” she said.

Sandra Komakech, another lady golfer at LGC said: “This is very special.”n

