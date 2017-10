Malawi Police in Lilongwe on Thursday arrested Noel Kaiya, a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadet who was seen with a pistol when he accompanied Ben Phiri, the most powerful former aide of President…

The post Malawi Police arrest DPP ‘cadet’ for showing off pistol: Ben Phiri disowns Noel Kaiya appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link