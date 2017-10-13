Former opposition People’s Party (PP) for the South Brown Mpinganjira is on the move to join the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mpinganjira was sported today at Mulanje Secondary School where President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika was addressing people affected by bloodsucking myths.

His presence has reignited the speculations that people had when he was resigning from PP in 2015 that he was planning to join DPP by then.

Mpinganjira is one of the recycled politicians who have moved from one Party to another for self-enrichment.

Mpinganjira, who is also an evangelist, was one of the first members of United Democratic Front (UDF) and served in Bakili Muluzi cabinet before he resigned and formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which he used its ticket to stand in 2004 presidential elections.

Mpinganjira, who came forth during the 2004 presidential election, used to be Muluzi’s trusted aide and a senior minister in the UDF government, and was at one time even tipped to take over from Muluzi at the end of the president’s two terms.

But relations between the two soured when Muluzi began contemplating constitutional amendments to extend his stay in power.

Mpinganjira was arrested several times soon after leaving government for offences ranging from corruption to treason.

In 2009 he contested the presidency as running-mate of MCP presidential candidate John Tembo.