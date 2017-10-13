Former form Four student of St Mary’s Secondary school reportedly committed suicide after learning that in just released Malawi School Certificate of Education results she has scored 10 instead of her dream 6 points.

According to Facebook user identified as Martha Kwataine shared a sad news on timeline, said the incident happened in area 25, Lilongwe.

According to the post, the father or Mother works with ZodiaK broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

The incident might happen wee hours of today

The source did not disclose the name of deceased.

More detail to follow……