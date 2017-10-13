Three Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters are in deep pain after being attacked by youth cadets of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Nsanje.

The three MCP supporters met their fate on Wednesday as they were distributing party materials to people of Nsanje Lalanje constituency.

MCP regional chairman for the south Peter Simbi confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.

According to Simbi, the DPP youth cadets blocked the road and started pelting stones at MCP supporters who were seven in total.

Three of the seven sustain injuries and were referred to a private Clinic in the district.

“MCP supporters are being attacked by DPP cadres. This is not democracy,” said Simbi.

Tikondane Clinic owner confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Meanwhile DPP regional governor for south Charles Mchacha distanced the party from the violence.