



Political pressure group, Transformation Alliance, (TA) has urged Malawians to vote for opposition parties in the forthcoming by-elections.

Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) will conduct by-elections in Nsanje Lalanje, Lilongwe City South East, Lilongwe Msodzi North constituencies, Mtsiriza Ward, Mayani Ward in Dedza and Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre on October 17.

A statement titled ‘An Opportunity for Democratic Maturity’ dated October 12 2017 and signed by TA Chairperson, Moses Kunkuyu, says by-elections are an opportunity to beef up the power of the opposition, especially in Parliament, which was lost by the moving of United Democracy Front Members of Parliament to the government side.

It says people in these areas should use the by-elections to change the balance of power from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, saying too much power for the ruling parties has always had negative implications on the country since the advent of multiparty democracy.

“The more power they [ruling party] have, the more they will ignore the cries of the people for electric power all day every day, the more they drain council monies and use [six] for party activities, the more guns and pangas they will brandish on the streets, the more there will be violence at other [six] cultural festivals and political events and the more they will hire unqualified party followers into public offices,” it reads.

The statement also notes that the campaign trail in the run up to the by-elections has been characterised by violence and intimidation among political parties.

It, therefore, urges the parties to focus on selling their development plans for nation and ending unemployment, instead of perpetuating political violence.

“We expect the parties to assure the people of Malawi and Nsanje, for example, that there won’t be a repeat of the atrocious past. Talk to these people about the Mtayamoyo Bridge, the Sena Corridor Railway line, the Nsanje Inland Port and the Green Belt initiative,” reads the statement in part.





