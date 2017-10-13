



Be Forward Wanderers have secured seven technical sponsors from Japan.

According to the Nomads general secretary (GS) Mike Butao, the seven are Macron, who are now their official kit sponsors and are supplying them with uniforms, casual wear and travel bags; Sync Logistics, Mol, Globaline, Sun Phoenix and NYK Line who provide them with training kit; Globaline, EAA who provide casual wear.

“All these are Japan-based companies. This is more of a trial period and the benefits will start showing from next January.

“The most immediate benefit will be substantial increase in sponsorship funds, more stable and diversified sponsorship and marketing expertise from a broader spectrum and expect us to announce even more sponsors/partners by the end of the year which will include replicas,” he said.

However, the GS could not be drawn to disclose how they secured the deals, but a well-placed source said it was with the help of their sponsors, Be Forward Limited.

“We are operating using an international model and these are the benefits. It is part of our ambitious commercialisation drive.”

But while hailing the development, soccer analyst George Kaudza-Masina said the trial partnerships provide a stern test for the Nomads to land long term deals.

“This is commendable, but how they perform during the trial period will determine whether they will secure long-term deals because obviously the partners are eyeing a win-win situation,” he said. n

