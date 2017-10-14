NSANJE (Malawian Watchdog)—An intelligence report, which Malawian Watchdog has accessed, indicate that the notorious ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets, are planning to cause havoc during next week’s Tuesday by-election.

The report has revealed that as things stand, an opposition candidate has high chances of winning the election and that the ruling DPP gurus are aware of that hence resorting to use violence to intimidate opposition voters and in the worst scenario, the cadets intend to simply disturb the whole voting process.

Recently, a DPP cadet under the instructions from the party’s field marshal Ben Phiri tested the waters when he deliberately brandished a gun during the rally the field marshal organized in Thyolo and the development shows the level to which DPP cadets can go if they are determined to get what they want.

The report is therefore encouraging the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) not to take chances but to beef up security in this constituency during the voting time as any mistake leading to the disruptive of the voting process will heavily dent its already bruised image.

The report also shows that the high tension in the constituency is because the stakes in this constituency are high. If the opposition MCP candidate wins, then it will paint a gloomy future for the ruling DPP ahead of the 2019 elections. The win also validate the political credentials of the MCP new catch Sidik Mia who is regarded as the political godfather of the lower shire.