A man in Lagos has left people totally bemused after he reportedly forgot his car at a beer parlour after drinking himself to stupor only to report to the police that his car had been stolen.

The drunk man is now explaining to officials of the Lagos state police Rapid Response Squad all he knows after he was arrested last Friday for raising false alarm that his car had been stolen when he actually drank himself to stupor and forgot it at a beer parlour.

The man identified as Jude, on the day of the incident reportedly went to the beer parlour, became drunk and forgot his car there before going home.

According to reports, at about 3.30am the next day, he went to the police station to report that his car had been stolen from his residence.

The police during their investigations, recovered the car where it was parked few meters away from the beer parlour.

All items in the car were still intact.

He was detained briefly and counselled before he was allowed to go.