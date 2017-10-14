The Malawi Electoral Commission is informing all candidates, political parties, media houses and the general public that campaign for the by-elections ends on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 6AM. The Commission is informing all stakeholders that it is a violation of electoral laws to campaign outside this period and all those found will face the due process of law.

Candidates and their supporters or agents will not be allowed to campaign or drive around hooting or with loud speakers playing campaign songs or any messages after the deadline. Telecommunications companies are being advised not to send bulk SMS with campaign messages after the deadline.

Media houses should also not broadcast adverts, programmes or carry campaign news after the deadline. Leaders of various faiths should be on the guard because their services can be used for campaign and even the clergy themselves should avoid projecting candidates.

The Commission is thanking all the contesting candidates, political parties and their followers for maintaining peace and order during 2 this campaign period. It is the sincere hope of the Commission that this will also continue during the voting and results announcement time.

Voting for the by-elections will be on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 starting from 6AM to 6PM in all the polling centres in the by election areas. The Commission is urging all those who registered to turn up in large numbers to elect their Ward Councillor or Member of Parliament.

The Commission is reminding all contesting candidates and political parties to have their monitors accredited and send them to all polling stations to witness the pre-inspection of polling materials on Monday, October 16, 2017 from 9AM.

Only properly accredited monitors will be allowed in the polling stations. Should you need further information or clarification, contact the MEC Director of Media and Public Relations, Mr Sangwani Mwafulirwa on 0999 274 304, 0881 375 349 or email sangwa79@gmail.com. Signed at Blantyre this 14th day of October, 2017. Harris Potani For: Chief Elections Office