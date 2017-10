The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has described the on-going 2017 FISD Challenge Cup as ‘unpredictable’ following the early exist of top super league teams. FAM’s Marketing and Commercial Director, Limbani Matola, was speaking at Mpira…

The post Football ‘unusual’ in FISD Cup – FA Malawi appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link