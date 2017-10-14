



Former Flames and Nyasa Big Bullets head coach, Kinnah Phiri, continues to attract foreign teams, an indication that he is a coaching legend in this part of the continent.

Latest reports emerged Thursday that Phiri is on the verge of joining Botswana Premiership side Mochudi Centre Chiefs after agreeing personal terms.

Chiefs’ Team Manager, Clifford Mogomotsi, confirmed to Botswana’s Mmegi newspaper that they opted for Phiri owing to his experience and knowledge of football culture in southern Africa.

“There are a couple of guys who had applied although I do not have the names here. Phiri has a good track record and knows a lot about football in southern Africa. We expect him to arrive here on Friday although it is not

confirmed yet,” Mogomotsi told www.mmegi.bw.

According to the reports, Phiri flew out to Botswana yesterday to finalise the deal.

Phiri, whose last coaching job was with Tanzanian side Mbeya FC recently, has been earmarked as a replacement for Bongani Mafu who reportedly left the club due to contractual and payment disputes.

Phiri, who also coached clubs in Swaziland and South Africa, was not available for a comment Thursday.

He was reportedly in transit to Botswana. At Chiefs, he will have company of compatriot—veteran midfielder Lawrence Majawa, who recently parted ways with Township Rollers after declining a non-playing post and a salary cut.

The former Flames mentor also coached South Africa’s Absa Premiership side Free State Stars on three occasions.

He guided Stars to a fifth-place league finish and MTN Cup semi-finals in his second spell.

But he was fired after three straight losses in his last stint with Stars in 2015, just a year after saving the club from relegation.

The 62-year old (Phiri) led the Flames to the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Angola where they registered a surprise 3-0 victory over Africa’s powerhouse Algeria before losing 2-0 and 3-1 to Angola and Mali, respectively.

It was the Flames’ second appearance at the Afcon finals in 26 years. The late Henry Moyo was the first coach to guide the team to the Afcon finals in 1984.

Phiri also steered Bullets to Confederations of African Football Champions League knock-out stages in 2004—a first for a Malawian club.

The Flames legend parted ways with Mbeya on bad terms after he reported the club to world football governing body, Fifa, demanding a payout of K40 million after the club terminated his three-year deal recently.





