President Peter Mutharika will not be apologizing to following the fracas on September 30 when members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) wreaked havoc at the Gonapamuhanya ceremony, State House has said. During the Gonapamuhanya…

The post Mutharika won’t apologize to Tumbukas for Gonapamuhanya violence: State House says Chikuyalamayembe calls ‘misguided’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link