



Broken-hearted Be Forward Wanderers have said they will vent their frustrations on Premier Bet Wizards when the two sides meet this afternoon in a TNM Super League second-round match at Balaka Stadium.

Wanderers are smarting from two defeats in three consecutive away games, having lost 2-1 to Silver Strikers on Saturday and 2-0 to Moyale Barracks on Tuesday.

While the loss to Silver was bearable considering that Wanderers still top the league’s log table, the defeat by Moyale hurt the Nomads so much as they exited the Fisd Challenge Cup which they were keeping.

Wanderers are set to miss the services of Jafali Chande, Alfred Manyozo, Foster Namwera and Boston Kabango due to injury.

The four players did no travel with the team to Mzuzu. On the other hand, Precious Sambani is suspended after accumulating two yellow cards.

Francis Mlimbika and Kondwani Lufeyo are being improvised as centre-backs when Lucky Malata and Harry Nyirenda are unavailable.

It is no surprise that the Nomads’ Coach, Yasin Osman opt for Esau Kanyenda as his main striker supported by Peter Wadabwa and Khumbo Ng’ambi.

Kanyenda has scored six goals in seven matches of all competitions.

Wanderers Team Manager, Stevie Madeira, said the team has forgotten about the Fisd exit and it is now concentrating on the league.

Wanderers lead the log table with 47 points, having created a five-point gap with Silver, and a win today would push the Nomads to 50 points.

Wizards’ caretaker Coach, Simeon Kapuza, has said they are not intimidated by Wanderers.

Kapuza said last week’s 3-1 win over Mzuni gave Wizards hope that in a game anything is possible.

Wizards, had before beating Wizards, gone 10 games without a win.

Nyasa Big Bullets, who take on Moyale Barracks at Chilomoni Stadium tomorrow, come third with 42 points.

In other matches to be played this afternoon, relegation-threatened Chitipa United and Masters Security FC clash at Mzuzu Stadium, whereas Blantyre United host Moyale at Chilomoni Stadium.

Chitowe Stadium will host an all-soldiers encounter as Mafco face Red Lions.

In another match, Kamuzu Barracks host Blue Eagles at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.





