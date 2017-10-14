



Stories that there are blood sucking vampires on the loose in Mulanje and surrounding districts may sound surreal to some people but President Peter Mutharika Friday heard first hand testimonies from the victims of the alleged blood sucking saga.

This was after he visited Mulanje for the first time since Malawians woke up to the reports of the matter a couple of weeks ago.

After hearing from various chiefs that included Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa narrate bone chilling stories about a matter that has resulted in the deaths of seven innocent people who were murdered after being suspected of being blood suckers, the President then heard from the alleged victims.

Asiyireni Khavitha claimed to Mutharika that on one particular day, just about 30 minutes after she went to bed, she heard footsteps outside her home but did not see anyone when she went out to check.

She claimed at around 2 in the morning, the people came back and drilled a hole on the walls of her house and then blew in some stuff that made her faint.

“They released very bad and dangerous air which knocked me down. I did not know anything when the people carried me out, pouring on me cold water and I regained consciousness only after about two hours,” she said.

Another victim Magret Jumbe claimed she saw one of the alleged blood suckers in form of a dog, only because she was naked.

She said there are no neighbours close to her house and she is living in fear.

“There is no one close to where I live. Someday I heard footsteps, and because I had heard that for one to see them you have to be naked, I went out naked and saw the person in form of a dog,” she said.

The narrators also included those that have suffered injustice since the news broke out.

Stonard Walasi told the President people destroyed his property, including his house, for being suspected of harbouring blood suckers.

He says the police took him into custody, for his own safety, for seven days but now he is putting up at a relation’s house.

Senior Chief Mabuka also narrated how his house and headquarters were destroyed by an angry mob on September 14 2017 for suspected involvement in the blood sucking mystery.

Addressing the people, Mutharika assured them of tight security, saying he has deployed enough police officers to protect their lives and property.

He said he will be visiting all the other affected districts of Phalombe, Chiradzulu, Thyolo and Nsanje to have first have information on the issue.

“You should go back to your houses. We have deployed enough uniformed and plain clothes police to protect you. If anyone is behind this we will apprehend him and deal with them. I do not know magic and I will leave the witchcraft part of it to the Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa,” he said.

About seven people have so far been killed in mob justice style, for being suspected to be blood suckers in the districts of Mulanje, Thyolo Chiradzulo, Phalombe and Nsanje.

Reports of blood sucking in the concerned districts have sent fear into the minds of people that has resulted in mob justice on innocent people especially those suspected to be foreigners.

This has forced some foreign missions, including the US Embassy and the UN system, to pull out their staff from the districts fearing for their safety.





