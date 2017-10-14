MSCE results for 217 are out! As usual, it is time to reward people who can get the best form of ‘education’ money can afford and time to admonish students with special needs like those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds for not living up to the challenge. We surely know that this determines who gets to college and later join the league of elites of our society upon graduation and who walks down the lonely paths of shame that lead to the bottom of social ladder of this man eat man world where man is for himself but God for all.

Well, studies show secondary school exist examinations grades don’t determine the extent to which students fair in college as students develop coping mechanisms throughout their academic careers in college. On the other hand other studies suggest that students with a good background tend to have an advantage throughout academic careers and later in life, but that’s not the point here, at least. In other words, good grades at MSCE don’t usually translate to good performance in college. This raises important questions on what teachers are exactly doing in secondary school: simple! Coaching students to pass exams with good grades so that their schools remain competitive in education business. I can testify from experience that secondary school teachers and their students are reasonably fixated to MSCE outcomes for reasons we all know: a good certificate is a reward for years of academic labour. But there is a catch to this tendency, however, and it’s the nation that’s arguably paying dearly!

Still on studies, others have shown that students in most African universities (Malawi, Zambia and Botswana were case studies) learn by rote learning. Although such is attributed this to lack of resources, other studies have suggested that such is the case because there is a huge knowledge gap in academic demands between secondary and tertiary education. Students who are used to be spoon-fed tend to stick to survival tactics to get through with rigorous college stuff. These students, I can argue, may get degrees but fail to comprehend the nuances of higher learning.

This problem shows in the industry where graduates fail dismally to perform critical roles pegged to their qualifications. Commentators call this problem as a mismatch of education and job sector. Of course it’s a global phenomenon as literature on the subject shows.

In my opinion, failure of our graduates to perform is a project that starts way early in the education system and no one is willing to address this. While the pressure is on tertiary education to reform teaching and learning buy focusing on actual learning outcomes, the problem has to be addressed across the sectors!

As an educator, teaching to test is the worst thing a teacher can do to his or her students because it is the surest way of producing unthinking citizens who are good at taking instructions in school (which translates to taking orders as graduates at work place) when they should be creative enough to come up with solutions and innovations for development. A good teacher should balance the act between making learning happens and preparing students for success in exams and in any other situation. Ngati ndikunama kuti most students in schools are just being prepared to pass exams, ask seconds school teachers. I have been there too! Their main pressure is to produce good results at the expense of allowing their students to thrive. Or you can also ask university teachers who mostly have student’s omwe their main worry is on what will come during examinations.

We are all products of this system that teaches students to pass exams. Mavuto a magetsi, a zachuma, a madzi, a chilichonse chikichitika pakali pano akuchokera patali.