



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– Malawi’s Parliamentary Women Caucus Chairperson, Dr. Jessie Kabwira on Friday disclosed that the Scottish First Minister Nicholas Sturgeon will visit Malawi in 2018; the first time in the history of the partnership between the two.

First Minister Sturgeon’s (Scottish head minister) visit to Malawi will enhance the mutal relationship between Malawi and Scotland, that dates to the explorer and missionary, Dr. David Livingston in the 1860s that led to Great Britain declare then Nyasalanda protectirate in 1891.

Sturgeon will among others, observe women’s roles in national politics and their aspurations to achieve 50:50 agenda across the board in Malawi.

Dr. Kabwira, who is the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member of parliamentary for Salima North-West constituency, told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe upon arrival from Scottish Parliament visit, that the Caucus was very grateful to secure the highest visit from her trip to Scotland.

Kabwira, who is also Chairperson of SADC Parliamentary Forum Women Caucus, said First Minister Sturgeon will come along with the transport minister. He will also focus on Malawi’s water crisis, climate change, and gender inequality.

The MCP lawmaker added that her visit to the Scotland, which is oart of thr United Kibgdom, was very fruitful as the yet visiting Scottish First Minister will explore ways for the retention program on female legislators.

“The committee is humbled to secure such a high-profiled visitor to come to Malawi. His visit is also part of the mutal agreement the country has with Scotland.

“Sturgeon’s visit arrangements will done between government of Malawi and Scotland. He is expected to support women’s programs,” disclosed Kabwira.

During the visit, Dr. Kabwira tabled a motion in the Scottish Parliament on how to sustain women Parliamentarians seats during elections.

The motion aimed at invigorating ideas from Scottish lawmakers on how best Africans female legislators could retain their seats. Female MPs retention remains a challenge in most African nations when their male counterparts dominate campaign trails.

Kabwira got into UK through the invitation of Scottish parliament. That country’s govering Scottish Nation Party (SNP) hosted the trip, whosr objective was for Malawi’s women caucus in parliament, to share experiences with other women caucuses and see how the Scottish parliament can help.

Among others issues that came out in the Scottish Parliament was that SNP did not agree much on the Brexit outcome.

Apart from the SADC Parliamentary women caucus chairperson, Scottish august house also invited other caucus heads including the Kingdom of Bahrain, Palestine, Jordan, Tunisia and Sudan.

The post Malawi Parliamentary Women Caucus secures Scottish First Minister Sturgeon’s Malawi visit; to bankroll retention program appeared first on The Maravi Post.





Source link