



The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Saturday informed all candidates, political parties, media houses and the general public that campaign for the by-elections ended on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 6AM – which is today.

According to a press statement MEC released on Thursday, the Commission informs all stakeholders that it is a violation of

Malawi’s electoral laws to campaign outside this period, and all those found to contravene the laws, will face the due process of law.

The statement further said the candidates and their supporters or agents will not be allowed to campaign or drive around honking horns or with use loud speakers playing campaign songs or any messages after the deadline.

The MEC has also advised the telecommunication companies not to send bulk SMSs with campaign messages after the deadline.

“Media houses should also not broadcast adverts, programmes or carry campaign news after the deadline. Leaders of various faiths should be on the guard, because their services can be used for campaign and even the clergy themselves should avoid projecting candidates,” reads part of the statement.

The Commission thanks all the contesting candidates, political parties, and their followers for maintaining peace and order during this campaign period.

“It is the sincere hope of the Commission that this will also continue during the voting and results announcement time. Voting for the by-elections will be on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 starts from 6AM to 6PM in all the polling centres in the by-election areas.

The Commission urges all those who registered to turn up in large numbers to elect their Ward Councilors or Member of Parliament,” added the statement.

The Commission additionally reminds all contesting candidates and political parties to have their monitors accredited and send them to all polling stations to witness the pre-inspection of polling materials on Monday, October 16, 2017 from 9 am. It is only those persons that are properly accredited to monitor that will be allowed in the polling stations.

