



Nyasa Big Bullets have dislodged Silver Strikers on second position in the TNM Super League following a 1-0 victory over Moyale Barracks at Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre yesterday.

The match was delayed for 30 minutes following an alleged attack on a Moyale official.

The soldiers refused to play unless they were assured of security at the venue.

When the match finally kicked off at 3.05 pm, the hosts easily settled down against an opponent that did not even warm-up for the match.

No wonder Bullets had an edge and after missing a couple of chances, striker Chiukepo Msowoya netted near the post, beating Moyale goalkeeper Simeon Harawa from Ernest Petro’s pass.

The hosts held on to the lead to bag maximum points.

Bullets now have 44 point, six adrift of top positioned Be Forward Wanderers and two above Silver.

But the bankers have a chance to reclaim the second position if they beat Azam Tigers this afternoon at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

Tigers held Civil Sporting Club to a one-all draw at Civo Stadium.

The Kaukau Boys took the lead through Bernard Palanda, but the hosts levelled through Innocent Tanganyika’s penalty.

Dwangwa United are out of the relegation zone and now perch on position 11 after beating Red Lions 2-0 at Chitowe in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota.

Jack Chiona and Victor Harawa netted to pile more misery on the Zomba-based soldiers.

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC beat Masters Security 2-1 at Mzuzu Stadium.

Chisomo Gilioni and Brave Phiri scored for Mzuni while Vincent Nyangulu scored the consolation for Masters Security.

Speaking in post-match interview Masters Security coach Abbas Makawa blamed the defeat on poor officiation.

“We played very well, but the officiation was very poor. The referee was biased against us,” he said.

But Mzuni FC coach Alex Ngwira quashed Makawa’s sentiments saying they should accept the loss.

“We were a better side from the start,” he said. n

The post Bullets dislodge Silver appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link