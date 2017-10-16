



The K3 million Carlsberg Special Brew Malawi Pool tournament was launched on Saturday at Ls berg in Lilongwe.

The national competition, which is sponsored to the tune of K3 million by Carlsberg Malawi, is entering its second year.

This year it has attracted 94 teams, with Central Region registering the highest number at 36.

The North and South have registered 24 teams each while Eastern Region has 10 teams.

During the launch, Carlsberg Malawi trade marketing manager Frank Binauli said they have come again to help develop the sport and reward consumers.

“Basically, the people that enjoy pool also enjoy our brands and what we are doing is just to reward our consumers who always support us. Carlsberg associates with so many sporting activities and Special Brew product will always support pool which is now a big sport,” said Binauli.

Malawi Pool Association (Mapa) vice-president Matthews Munthali thanked Carlsberg for the partnership.

“We can proudly say Carlsberg are our parents now and we are grateful for the support. We promise to support the brand and safeguard the sponsorship by maintaining discipline during the games,” he said.

According to Mapa tournament director Ben Kaukonde, Central Region will produce four teams to the national finals while the South and the North will send three teams each and Eastern Region will send one team.

The regional qualifiers will start on October 21 with national finals slated for November 24 in Blantyre.

The games will be played in designated venues recommended by the sponsors on knock-out format. n

The post Carlsberg Special Brew Pool tourney launched appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link