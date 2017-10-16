



Bue Eagles’ bad form continued on Saturday when they lost 3-1 at the hands of a rejuvenated Kamuzu Barracks (KB) at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe in the TNM Super League.

Eagles coach Audlow Makonyola has since expressed his concern on the team’s poor showing in the league.

However, he attributed his team’s lack of consistency to a depleted squad.

“We have a lot of injuries and today I had to change the squad, fielding in new players. But it is not an excuse; we will come back stronger,” said Makonyola.

The came barely a week after losing to Be Forward Wanderers at their backyard Nankhaka.

On Saturday, Eagles conceded as early as eighth minute when KB went ahead through Mude Jeffrey’s penalty.

Eagles replied a couple of minutes later through Mphatso Philimon.

At recess, it was 1-1and just when everyone thought the game will end in a stalemate, Sammy Chiponda restored KB’s lead in the 85th minute.

Kelvin Hanganda made it 3-1 in added time to secure a convincing win for KB.

KB coach Billy Phambala attributed the win to team work.

“It was all about team work. Winning 3-1 is a great victory. It was a great performance,” he said. n

The post Eagles performance worries coach appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link