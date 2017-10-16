



Malawi and China on Saturday celebrated a decade of diplomatic relations with China pledging more support to Malawi.

During the celebrations, China pledged to construct a dual-carriageway from Lilongwe City Centre to Kamuzu International Airport as an immediate project within the plan.

According to Chinese Ambassador Shi Ting Wang, the construction of the road will begin next year alongside construction of five community technical colleges.

He described the bilateral relations with Malawi as one of the best, stressing that several infrastructure projects that China has provided to this country should make Malawians confident of the partnership.

Said Shi Ting: “As China, we are reliable friends of Malawi and you can count on us.”

In her speech, Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Cecelia Chazama said the cultural exchange between Malawi and China was more important if the people of the two countries are to coexist.

She said China has become a strategic partner to Malawi hence the need to appreciate each other’s culture.

Former president Bingu wa Mutharika dumped Taiwan to establish bilateral ties with China in 2007.

During the 10 years of the relations, China has constructed the Parliament Building, five-star hotel and Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc), the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, the Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must) in Thyolo and the long-standing Karonga-Chitipa Road, among other projects. n

The post Malawi-China celebrate decade of relations appeared first on The Nation Online.





