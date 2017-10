Angry people on Monday forced police at Thabwa (road heading to Nsanje Lalanje) to remove the seal tape from the number plate of a suspicious car driven by ruling Democractic Progressive Party (DPP) official in…

The post MCP vigilant against mischief makers as DPP’s Ngozi Harawa busted in Nsanje Lalanje appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link