NSANJE (Malawian Watchdog)—The ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) moves to manipulate the Tuesday by-election have suffered an early setback as high alert people forced Police at Thabwa to remove seal on a vehicle.

Malawian Watchdog has learnt that cars are being seal-taped of their number plates for nasty operations.

“We have forced Police at Thabwa to remove the seal-tape from the number plate. The driver has been identified as Ngozi Harawa, a DPP operative and the car, registration number BQ 8522, belongs to Blantyre city council,” said our source on the ground.

Monitors especially from the opposition parties are advised to be on high alert as the DPP are not taking chances to win these elections. They appear ready to use tricks inside as well as outside the book.

The by-elections are taking place in Lilongwe City South East Constituency, Lilongwe Msozi North Constituency as well as Nsanje Lalanje Constituency.